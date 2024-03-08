The State Sighting Committee called on all Muslims in the Emirates to check the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan for this year, 1445 AH, on the evening of next Sunday, the twenty-ninth of the current month of Shaban, corresponding to March 10, 2024..

The committee called on everyone who sees the crescent moon to contact it on the number 026921166, calling on God Almighty to return the blessed month of Ramadan to the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world with goodness, right and blessings..