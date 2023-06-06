The cabinet of the former vice president of the Valencian Generalitat Mónica Oltra did not address the issue of the minor abused by the ex-husband of the Compromís leader until the Prosecutor’s Office informed them that he had opened proceedings. This is attested by the police in a report dated May 10 and sent to the court in which they affirm that there are only emails referring to the case as of August 8, 2017, when the department opened an information file after learning that there was in I am conducting a legal investigation.

The head of the Investigating Court 15 of Valencia has lifted, after six months, the secret of the piece in which the communications between the former vice president of the Valencian Government and the members of her cabinet have been investigated in order to verify if there was any communication that revealed that the department was aware of the case prior to the Prosecutor’s decision and maneuvered to try to hide or minimize it. However, the only communications regarding the subject are those that crossed the center where the minor was hospitalized and the territorial direction of Valencia, but not with the cabinet of the vice president, of Compromís. In her statement before the court, the former vice president insisted that she found out about the case of abuse on August 4, 2017, when she received a judicial notification at her home and that she was unaware of the work that the technicians in her department had been doing since the month of February of that year, when the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, denounced the facts. The abuse case ended in 2019 with a five-year prison sentence for the ex-husband, Luis R. Icardi.

More information

The case in which Oltra is being investigated, and which led to his resignation, comes from a complaint by an association chaired by the former founder of Vox Cristina Seguí and focuses on the management of the department that Oltra directed on the case of the minor . In addition to the former vice president, a dozen officials are charged. Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Superior Court of Justice, with her accusation, indicated that the leader of Compromís should submit to the investigation to resolve the “initial suspicion” of a possible agreement between her and several officials to hide the case. The superior prosecutor of the Valencian Community, Teresa Gisbert, supported the accusation of the vice president of the Valencian Government and pointed out that Oltra knew about the case before it was prosecuted and that, after the complaint was filed for the abuses, she issued an order verbal to “distort the credibility of the minor” and hide the facts. The court considered that there are “a series of multiple indications that, as a whole, lead to the suspicion of the possible existence of an agreement between Mrs. Oltra and various officials under her charge, with the purpose of either protecting her then partner (…) , well protect the political career of the aforada ”. In the same indictment, the magistrates pointed out: “It is true that there is no direct evidence linking these unique procedures with the tax”, but even so they considered that the evidence “suggests that they were orchestrated precisely for that purpose.”

In the piece on the communications of the members of Mónica Oltra’s cabinet, the possible deletion of emails denounced by Seguí herself has also been investigated. According to the report of a technician, also incorporated into the cause, the complaint is nothing more than a “misunderstanding” since what the Generalitat proceeded to disable was the domain @cv.gva.es, initially created to provide email accounts to citizens, but which, in no case, are email addresses used by public administration workers.

Apart from this piece, the judge also instructs another, the main one, in which the management of the case is investigated. The Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community appreciated indications that the leader of Compromís maneuvered, with others, to hinder the investigation into her ex-partner and decided to impute her. The then vice president of the Generalitat resigned days later. Despite the fact that Compromís left the door open to be able to recover Oltra until the last minute before the official presentation of the lists for the regional elections, the cause has lasted over time and has prevented the candidacy.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe