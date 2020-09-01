The Investigative Committee asks to keep the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal in custody until December, reports RIA News…

According to the press secretary of the Basmanny Court of Moscow, Irina Morozova, the relevant materials, at the request of the investigator, have already been received by the Moscow court.

It is noted that the investigation intends to extend the term of Furgal’s detention until December 9. As Morozova specified, the next hearing will take place at 13:00 Moscow time on September 3.

Meanwhile, the day before, Sergei Furgal refused a pre-trial agreement with the investigation. The ex-governor called the investigator’s proposal to plead guilty as pressure and threat.

Recall that the former Khabarovsk head is accused of involvement in organized crime groups and contract killings in 2004-2005, the politician does not admit his guilt. It was reported that investigators will also check Furgal for involvement in the murder and attempted murder of local entrepreneurs in 2003-2004.

Vladimir Putin dismissed Sergei Furgal on July 20 due to the loss of confidence. He is currently in the Lefortovo SIZO.