Despite the judicial fair, the Justice advances quickly in the investigation against Victoria Donda, for offering her a position in the INADI or a social plan to her domestic employee so that she resigns. This week the AFIP sent a report to the federal court of Sebastián Casanello, on the payments made by the official to Arminda Banda Oxa during the years in which she was “blank”; while his criminal lawyer ratified the complaint and, the following day, his labor lawyer Osvaldo Barsanti testified as a witness.

With the ratification of the complaint, by the lawyer Fernando Zarabozo, the president of the Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI) was formally charged by the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano for fraudulent administration and embezzlement of public funds.

The case is handled in strict reserve and the lawyers decided to lower the high media exposure of the first days, but Clarion he was able to know that “the investigation aims to corroborate the complaint and see if there really was a crime by Donda or not,” said judicial sources. Therefore, the complaint was ratified and the processing of the case will continue next week, when I return. the head of the prosecution Guillermo Marijuan, who “will determine how the investigation progresses”, added the judicial sources.

It was learned that the witness Barsanti was shown a detailed report from the AFIP, for the labor lawyer to certify in court since when Banda Oxa worked with Donda, how much he was really paid and what job in the State did the official offer you to leave employment in your private home.

With the evidence already in the court case, one of the measures that Prosecutor Marijuan would take would be summon the INADI holder to the investigation, so that their procedural situation is defined.

The complaint “for acts of corruption” It was presented by Banda Oxa’s criminal lawyer, Fernando Zarabozo, who stated that the domestic worker has been working since 2007 with the head of INADI, who tried to throw her out once the coronavirus quarantine began, “trying to get her to resign on her own will and unilaterally, offering at that opportunity, in case of accessing it, the receipt of a subsidy or a position in INADI, being that such circumstances would exempt her from paying the corresponding compensation for unjustified dismissal “, according to the complaint presented by Zarabozo.

There the lawyer for the domestic employee mentioned an audio, in which Donda told him: “Yes, of course I am telling you that you can write down a plan or something out there we can write you down. I need you to tell me that … you quit, because you have to unsubscribe to be able to sign up for a plan and then you can pay to get out of retirement. But I also need to solve that … my boyfriend who understands … And I also understand that you need the money. The plans are charging more or less about 10,000 pesos and the consideration may be close to your house, “said Donda in the audio transcribed in the Zarabozo complaint, to which he agreed Clarion.

In addition, the lawyer included text messages in the complaint, where the official insisted: “Tell me what you want to do and if I can help you with your sister. We can also see a contract at INADI “.

“This chain of messages shows how Mrs. Victoria Donda uses the influence and public resources it manages in the exercise of its function to resolve her particular issues in her private sphere, to try to resolve her personal breaches as an employer and to try to minimize the economic impacts that a labor claim from a person who has not been regularly registered for many years would generate, “said the lawyer. .

“Without prejudice to the fact that this case is an individual case, the conditions under which Ms. Donda is handled and the impunity with which it acts he tells us that it is a habitual mechanism in the way of administering public resources “, concluded the lawyer Zarabozo the judicial complaint.

Before consulting ClarionWhen the case broke out, the official considered the audios and text messages presented by the lawyer Zarabozo as valid. He recognized the offers of a social plan and a contract at INADI, although he took away the criminal nature of his actions. She maintained that the employee has been working with her since 2016, that she had it “blank” and that “as she told me she wanted to resign, because her arm hurt, then I offered to join INADI or some social plan. “

