Still doubts about the version provided by Bifronte, the man accused of the death of the well-known and esteemed doctor Giorgio Falcetto

The magistrate validated the detention of Benedetto Bifronte, who made use of the right not to answer. The man attacked the doctor George Sicklewith a hatchet, outside the emergency room of the San Donato hospital.

The doctors did everything possible to save the life of the esteemed and well-known doctor, but He did not make it. He died as a result of the serious consequences reported.

Now, Two-faced is accused of voluntary crime. Before the investigators he told his version of the facts, which however is not yet convincing.

He talked about two drips that would have ruined his life, made in 2021 by the doctor Giorgio Falcetto. Which is why, when he recognized him in the parking lot, he would lost my head.

Bifronte’s anger towards Giorgio Sickle

His anger would have been unleashed because Sickle would have started treating him badly and insulting him with heavy words. One version though that has not yet found confirmation by witnesses. A girl who was in the parking lot with a friend of hers said that she saw Bifronte quickly reversing and collided with the doctor’s car. The latter immediately approached to ask explanations and from there, they started arguing.

The attacker pushed the doctor, who fell to the ground and then went to the car to get theaccept. He is relentless on Sickle, hitting him on the head. After the cries of the girls, construction workers rushed to try to stop him. He then managed to run awayuntil it was intercepted by the police.

After the investigations, the investigators managed to find some 2021 reportswhich attest that Bifronte had gone to the emergency room accusing of illness and had been discharged with a non-covid flu diagnosis. However, there are still many i doubts about the two drips that he would have Sickle, of which the accused continues to speak.