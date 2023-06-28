The former president of Brazil is closer to being removed from the next electoral contests after the investigating judge of the most mature case against him voted this Tuesday night, in the Superior Electoral Court, in favor of his being disqualified for eight years, until 2030. Judge Benedito Gonçalves considers it proven that the far-right politician used his position as head of state to, in a meeting with foreign ambassadors accredited to the Brazilian authorities, “degrade the electoral environment” three months before the elections, ” incite a state of collective paranoia” and fabricate “conspiracy theories” with “false information and egregious lies”. This is the most advanced of the 16 investigations opened against the former president.

After the investigative judge’s vote, the second session of the trial against Bolsonaro has concluded. It will be resumed this Thursday, as six other TSE magistrates still have to vote. The rapporteur’s vote indicates a path that the rest of the members of the court could follow. Even Bolsonaro acknowledges that the chances of being convicted are high. In any case, he trusts that one of the judges will ask for a break to study the case in more detail —something frequent— and thus buy time.

Benedito Gonçalves, minister of the electoral court of Brazil, during the trial this Tuesday in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

The investigating judge has stressed, when reading a summary of some arguments that occupy almost 400 pages, that “it is not possible to close our eyes to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that jeopardize the credibility of electoral justice.” Last July, there were three months left for the presidential elections when Bolsonaro, in his capacity as President of the Republic, summoned the accredited diplomatic corps in Brasilia. He gave them a speech, broadcast live on public television, riddled with attacks on the electoral process in general and the Superior Electoral Tribunal in particular. It was an episode in his systematic campaign to cast doubt on the security and legitimacy of the voting system.

After the electoral defeat, Bolsonaro’s supporters camped in front of barracks throughout Brazil to demand that the military step forward and prevent the inauguration of leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A week after he assumed power on New Year’s Day, thousands of Bolsonaristas staged a violent assault on the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia. Bolsonaro is being investigated for encouraging that coup attempt.

