‘Inverting one’s own eyes’, 1970. Giuseppe Penone / Penone Archive / Adagp; Paris; 2022

In 1960, two helicopters flew over Rome carrying a gigantic statue of Christ to the Vatican. As it passed through the eternal city, its shadow was projected over the new neighborhoods under construction. Excited, four young women in bikinis waved while Marcello Mastroianni asked for their phone number while sitting inside the cabin of one of the aircraft. This is the opening scene of the Dolce Vita. Through a skilful game of aesthetic daring, contradictions and melancholic musings, Fellini shaped one of the most brilliant cinematographic reflections on the modernity of post-war Italy; a setting that serves as an introduction to the crossroads to be covered by arte povera. To the emergence of a new and radical avant-garde generation that faced the encroaching industry of popular culture, in favor of a vision that brought with it more marginal, sober and simple values. A more subjective poetics within a country threatened by economic instability, which displaced the work of art from the museum to life; from the artifact to the process; and freed him from all yoke associated with traditional practices and materials to be determined by the present.

Thus, the exposure Renverser ses yeux. Autour de l’arte povera 1960-1975: photographie, film, video, explores the relationship of Italian artists, centered around this avant-garde movement, with photography and the moving image. A relationship that would prove extraordinarily fertile in Italy. “Much more than in any other European country,” says Quentin Bajac, director of the Jeu de Paume museum in Paris. “Italy will become an emerging center for video, and it is also there where the strongest link between artists and photography can be observed at that time. There really was a community of thought interested in integrating these media into the new contemporary language. This is due, perhaps, to the importance they had achieved within society. A presence to which the avant-garde responded critically, almost politically”.

Divided into four thematic sections, the exhibition can be seen in two museums in Paris: in the aforementioned Jeu de Paume and in le ball. Part of a study carried out over fifteen years by the historian Giuliano Sergio, curator of the show together with Bajac and Diane Dufour, director of Le Bal. The title of the exhibition (in Spanish, invest one’s own eyes) refers to a work by Giuseppe Penone, Rovesciare i propri occhi (1970), in which the author takes a self-portrait with mirror lenses that prevent him from seeing but at the same time reflect the landscape that appears before him. “We wanted to highlight the notion of investing as an implicit revolutionary statement in arte povera”, Bajac points out. “An attempt to change not just art, but to change art in order to change the world. That is what Penone did through the contact lenses. Deprived of vision, the author becomes a type of sculpture while he carries out a strategy in photographic terms. It is an action, an performance that he carried out over two or three years, in different contexts, and that he could not have existed without photography. It is a work that is not purely photographic but that needs photography to exist”.

‘True Photography’, 1978. Mimmo Jodice / Courtesy Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz

Defined in a manifesto in 1967 by the critic Germano Celant, arte povera was presented as a reaction to pop art. When Robert Rauschenberg won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 1964, the prominence of American art was clear. An art dominated by pop, too market and object oriented, in the opinion of Celant and many other artists. Hence a reaction arose, a sensibility more in line with the feeling of instability and protest that defined the moment, a time of great turmoil in Western countries. More than offering a new image to modernity, the avant-garde will make use of photography, video and film, “seeking to dismantle its structure, its roots, deconstruct the discourse around its function and its aura. Art was no longer about affirmation but about raising awareness”, writes Sergio in the catalog that accompanies the exhibition.

From the collective portrait of Italy that Franco Vaccari presents through the photo booth, to the photographic scroll that Mario Cresci displayed through the streets of Rome, passing through the mirror paintings of Michelangelo Pistoletto, which bring art closer to life, giving the viewer the same scale , the same plane and almost the same degree of reality as the object itself represented in the work, the exhibition leads the visitor through the labyrinths of arte povera that invite him to a new look. Through paths that explore the relationship between time and space, the concept of identity and the role of the author, as well as the very representation of the images. In the same way, the provocative Piero Manzoni encourages the visitor to become a living sculpture, climbing barefoot on a pedestal and posing for a few amusing moments.

‘Zoogeographic table’, 1968-1971. Claudio Parmiggiani / StyleFeelFree. SFF Magazine / Courtesy Collezione Maramotti

The work of Ugo Mulas could not be missing, one of the key photographers of the Italian avant-garde who made photography a subject in itself. “He was perhaps the author who best understood how to redefine art”, Bajac highlights. “He understood that just as art changed, the world had to change, establish new roles; the reinvention of art also needed a reinvention of how to photograph art”. his series Le Verifiche —dedicated to Niépce, creator of the first surviving photograph—, “it is a magnum opus about the photographic language. He played a fundamental role in the photographic scene of the 70 ″, assures the curator.

There are only five artists present among the 50 authors represented. “There were very few women who were part of the movement”, Bajac warns, “which is a paradox for a movement that sought to align itself with the social and political demands of the moment, anti-capitalist, anti-bourgeois and far from the premises of the market. And yet they never questioned their own patriarchal structure.

At the heart of the show beats the urgency of an economy of means, of a more restrained society, of a simpler life system in opposition to opulence, which emphasizes what is not seen and recovers the connection of the human being with his medium. Hence, the exhibition acquires a very current tone. “Arte povera is a broad and imprecise movement in its definition”, Bajac points out, “and it also allows us to question it in environmental terms. The idea of ​​frugality that the younger generations bring with them is present here and remains very fresh.”

‘Renverser ses yeux. Autour de l’arte povera 1960-1975: photographie, film vidéo‘. Jeu de Paume. Until January 29, 2023.

‘Renverser ses yeux. Autour de l’arte povera 1960-1975: photographie, film vidéo‘. Le Bal. Paris. Until January 29, 2023.

