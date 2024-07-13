In Argentina It is discussed (and generally approved) whether the current team is the best in its history. Colombia the same. It means that we are facing two formidable teams. By extension, this leads us to think that we will see a superfinal, and not only attractive, but also less warlike than the duels between Colombia and Brazil and Uruguay. Not nicer, but more civilized. And better played.

There are many finals, there are always two, some good, others not so good. Here both are unbeatable: the world champion on one side, the best of the moment on the other. We politely ask: who in the world plays better than Colombia today…? Spain…? We see them on a par. Who else…? We don’t foresee. In the last year and a half, Néstor Lorenzo’s machine defeated Germany, Spain, Romania, Japan, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, the United States… Everything that came its way. And with football, attacking, convincing. The long unbeaten streak speaks of personality: they don’t like to lose.

It is, therefore, the dream final. And hopefully it will be the one imagined, with brilliant play and an undisputed winner. But they do not arrive at the same time. The parabola of both points in the opposite direction. Argentina’s arrow is going down, Colombia’s, up. These are the moments of the teams. It happens in all human activity: after reaching the zenith, the descent begins. And Argentina reached the summit on December 18, 2022, by reaching the crown in Qtie. The character of its players, the high points like Messi, Dibu Martinez, Cuti Romero has kept them at a considerable competitive level, which is impressive in numbers: they have lost only 2 of their last 61 games (against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, and against Uruguay in the qualifiers). They lead the 2026 qualifying round and have arrived undefeated to this final. So, respect.

Lionel Scaloni Photo:AFP

However, their production has dropped. Every game is difficult for them. Canada is difficult for them, Chile is difficult for them. It is said that they reached the final by the silk road (Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Canada), but nobody thought that Peru and Chile would be so poor (they did not score a goal) and Ecuador is anything but silky. Their defenders and forwards are athletes who fulfill the Olympic motto: faster, higher, stronger. The Canadians, too.

This Argentina model 2024 generates fewer goal situations and has some worries at the back. It has lost freshness, its ball circulation, those combinations of passes that were its virtue and fortune do not happen as often or with that fluidity. It has less impact up front because it lacks spark in the midfield, which is the kitchen of football. Some of its key elements are not fine, such as Mac Allister, although he improved in the last game. Enzo Fernández is doing decidedly badly, De Paul seems worn out. The good thing is that Messi is a little better physically and, without any discomfort, always makes the difference.

James Rodriguez and Lionel Messi at the 2024 Copa America Photo:Eduardo Munoz and Chris Coduto AFP

Their strength: they still maintain their hunger for glory. Scaloni, a wise young man, a magnificent leader of the group, has managed to preserve the eye of the tiger of the troop, his footballing idea is internalized and, as Messi says, “a final is a game apart.” Anything can happen. It is highly probable that he will start with Dibu in goal; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Tagliafico in defense; De Paul, Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández (because there is no other) in the middle; Messi, Julián Álvarez and Di María to hurt.

It is easy to see that the eleven are from the World Cup. There has been no replacement. Scaloni has called and tried out a dozen new players, none of whom were up to the task of making it into the team. In other words, nineteen months before the final against France, the same players have to stay. But, be careful, this dog bites. They know that they are one step away from stringing together a historic necklace: Copa América – World Cup – Copa América. They know it and they will shed blood in the attempt. The commitment is guaranteed.

Colombia had one less day of rest and is coming off two volcanic matches against Brazil and Uruguay, the battles of Santa Clara and Charlotte. It could play against them, but they have optimism in their favour, the twelfth player. An optimism pill takes away the tiredness, the pain, everything.

It is a phenomenal team. If the World Cup were today we would dare to say that it is a champion. We respect all opinions and we adore the past, but this is the best Colombian team that this columnist has seen. It has everything: play, determination, strength, mind, character, goals, individuality, passion. It can turn a result around. It is an extraordinary finalist like no other in every edition. The one that has played the best in this Cup. A possible victory would be a consecration for Colombian football, it would enter another dimension.

Colombia, on its own, can make a top six of the best in the tournament: James, Lerma, Muñoz, Dávinson, Mojica and Lucho Díaz. The burden on these boys is that they need to achieve their goals. For this dream to have a happy ending, they must lift the Cup. It is almost obligatory.

That could weigh on him. Argentina will have to be careful of a lethal formula from Colombia: James’ crosses and the aerial charges: Lerma, Dávinson and Córdoba. Scaloni doesn’t have tall players, the one who took everything from above was Otamendi, but now he’s older and is a substitute, he’s already 37.

James can be prevented from lifting crosses in plays, but not in set pieces. Colombia will regret the absence of Muñoz, a novel full-back, the best in the tournament, but not so much, Santiago Arias is a strong marker too. There are no secrets: it is almost a fact that Colombia will start with Vargas; Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Cuesta and Mojica (who played the game of his life against Uruguay); Richard Ríos and Jefferson Lerma; John Arias, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz; John Córdoba.

Along with Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, Scaloni and Lorenzo are the two greatest technical discoveries in the world. There are no better ones. Both have a similar style: stimulating good football, pressing high and playing in the opposition’s half. Who will succeed…?

Sensations… They are fifty-fifty. Scaloni may move Di María to the right to contain Mojica’s advances, which, if he joins Luis Díaz, would make things too difficult for Montiel. The latter will already have too much to do to stop Lucho. De Paul may move James close to limit his freedom. Argentina must prevent crosses. Ecuador and Canada made things difficult for them in this way. Julián Álvarez’s mobility will mean that Cuesta and Dávinson will also take care of themselves at the back. Colombia has a superior physical biotype to Argentina and that influences the splits, the jump, the run. Perhaps Argentina’s only advantage today is that, if they tie in the 90, in the 120 and go to penalties, they have Dibu Martínez, a giant in goal with tremendous psychological influence on rivals and teammates, on the same stage.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has a capacity for 75,540 spectators, but it will not be enough to meet the expectations aroused. It is clear that, if there were a stadium for 300,000, it would still be overflowing. Even with the stratospheric prices. Everything is in place for us to see an unforgettable final. Even better than the one in Europe. Hopefully, it would bring prestige to South American football.

Jorge Barraza

