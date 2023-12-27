The inventor of one of the world's best-selling pistols, Austrian Gaston Glock, has died at the age of 94. This was announced on Wednesday, December 27 at the official website company founded by Glock in 1963.

“Our founder Gaston Glock not only revolutionized the firearms world in the 1980s, but also established the Glock brand as a global leader in the firearms industry,” the statement said.

According to information Reuters, the company initially produced military knives and various equipment, but the brand became famous when its creator developed a model of the Glock 17 pistol. The firearm, consisting mainly of plastic, with a minimum of metal parts, was easy to manufacture and quickly gained popularity. The pistol was first bought by the military in Austria, but soon the Glock 17 turned out to be the most popular weapon of this type in the world.

According to the TV channel ABC News, in 1985, the entrepreneur founded a subsidiary in the United States. Glock pistols have become popular among the American police. In addition, weapons have become a popular means of self-defense among civilians.

In July 1999, at the age of 70, Gaston Glock survived an attempted murder. His investment broker, Charles Evert, hired a man named Jacques Pesce to attack Glock with a hammer. Presumably, Evert decided to eliminate Glock after the entrepreneur doubted that the broker was managing his assets fairly.

Glock survived despite his injuries, and Evert and Pesce were jailed after a trial.

The entrepreneur was married twice. His first wife, Helga, divorced him in 2011, after which a protracted legal battle began between the former spouses. The second wife, Katherine, turned out to be more than 50 years younger than Glock. The entrepreneur is survived by a daughter and two sons.