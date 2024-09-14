According to the criteria of

According The Wall Street Journalthe plant appears to be harmless at first glance, with large leaves covered with small white hanging flowers that appear in late summer. However, its roots can emit shoots with the ability to push up retaining walls, lift pavement and road surfaces, and wreak structural havoc on concrete foundations.

The knotty grass can grow up to 91 centimeters per week, It requires no care and thrives in wet or dry conditions.It was brought to the United States from Japan in the mid-19th century, and spread rapidly from there.

Japanese knotweed: how to get rid of it?

According to Dr. Bernd Blossey, professor of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, one way to keep the plant under control and prevent it from growing abruptly is to cut small parts repeatedly.

The best ways to get rid of knotweed, according to an expert. Photo:iStock Share

If you want its complete disappearance, the expert suggests digging up the plant from the root, making sure to have pulled it out completely since A small piece can trigger its growth againThis process must be repeated for several years for it to be completely eliminated.

Another way is cut it back after it flowers, but before it starts to lose its leaves. Herbicide must then be injected into each stem using a special device that “looks like a little gun with a syringe on top,” the doctor described. The strength and type of herbicide will depend on where the grass is located and the wildlife in the area.