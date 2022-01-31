Patrushev claimed, in a speech during a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Leningrad Siege, on Sunday, that “the Ukrainians themselves know that there is no Russian threat.”“.

These statements come at a time when many analysts believe that the “zero hour” has come for the incursion. And Reuters news agency quoted 3 US officials as saying, “The Russian military buildup near the borders of Ukraine has expanded to include blood supplies, in addition to other medical materials that allow treatment of the injured,” which supports US comments that Russia now “clearly” has the capabilities to act. against her neighbor.

In parallel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Kiev “does not see a greater escalation now than it was in the past, despite the increase in the number of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine.”

While he called on the media to “stop spreading panic”, the Ukrainian president stated at the same time that when he called US Presidents Joe Biden and French Emmanuel Macron, he stated that the Russian threat “is still imminent and persistent”, and that his country since 2014 “has learned how to live with these circumstances”.

hold your breath

In light of these indications, the Europeans are holding their breath in particular, waiting for the scenarios that will come in the coming days, between the Russian “reassurances” that deny posing any threat to Kiev, and the American warnings of a possible invasion of Ukraine next month.

Commenting on that scene, a political analyst from Moscow, Timur Dowidar, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the claim that Russia is ready to invade Ukraine for the purpose of removing NATO from the Russian borders and bringing down Kiev, is excluded except in one case, which is That battles (escalation) take place in Donbas (eastern Ukraine) by Ukraine and at the instigation of the West.”

whirlwind

The political analyst points out that the Russian view is completely different about what he described as “the whirlwind coming mainly from the United States and Britain”, linked to the presence of Russian escalation and military movements near the border with Ukraine for the purpose of its invasion; Because “there are no invasion forces on the border, the number of troops cannot participate in an invasion operation, while there are Ukrainian forces present on the borders of the breakaway region of Donbass”“.

While noting that “the Russian people reject the idea of ​​any military movement against Ukraine,” he points out in parallel that “Moscow may advance to protect the people in Donbass, if Kiev is in a position led by the United States for a military approach to liberate the region, which announced its objection to The regime changed in 2014 and declared autonomy“.

He responds to what he described as “the West’s allegations” regarding the Russian military movements, by saying: “Russia is transparent in its movements now. If Moscow wanted to carry out a military operation to invade Ukraine, no one would be able to monitor its movements. There is nothing now in the Russian movements that are carrying out military exercises.” Taking into account also the Western escalation, and the increase in military movements and maneuvers near the Russian borders for years, I do not think that any country likes to have NATO next to it on the border“.

The political analyst expects that work will be carried out to activate the Minsk Agreement signed between the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France), noting that Germany and France in the past few days have urged Kiev to implement the terms of the agreement.

He noted that the most important of these items is the item on forcing Ukraine to dialogue with the separatist leaders in Donbas, as they call them in Kiev, and the item on adopting a law recognizing self-rule in this region within the borders of Ukraine, as he put it.

European concern

By contrast, Italian analyst Massimiliano Poccolini believes that what he described as a “Russian invasion of Ukraine” is likely to actually happen in the coming weeks, despite official Russian statements.

And he added: “Public opinion and analysts believe that this matter has become imminent, which was confirmed by the former envoy in the government of former US President Donald Trump to Ukraine, who suggested in statements to the Italian magazine Formica a few days ago that the storming would actually take place.“.

And the Italian political analyst talks, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, about the European concern about the current Ukraine crisis, pointing out that “it is an economic concern in the first place, related to the gas file,” speaking of Italy as a model: “Italy, for example, receives 30% of its gas needs from Russia, and therefore the war between Russia and Ukraine could confuse the market, and contribute to higher prices, which constitutes a severe blow to the Italian economy“.

He also talks about the possible repercussions on Europe of any new sanctions on Moscow in the event of the storming of Ukraine, explaining that his country – in practice – does not want new sanctions on Moscow; So many Italian companies, for example, operate in Russia.

And he continues, “A group of businessmen even spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Internet, a meeting that the Italian Prime Minister did not want to hold, and considers it inappropriate in terms of timing in light of the current crisis between Russia and NATO,” alluding to economic interests. that hinder the European political position towards the Ukraine crisis.

And he stresses that to face these pressures and state of anxiety, “the European Union is looking for other energy alternatives away from Russia, including the United States securing more gas supplies to the European Union”, within the alternative scenarios..

Pocolini also talks about “divisions” that are surfacing on the European side, with regard to dealing with the Ukraine crisis, in light of the economic concerns, even at the internal levels.

He says, “In Italy, for example, there are some parties such as the Northern League and other parties that support Russia,” stressing that many countries “have no interest in imposing new sanctions on Russia, among them Italy and Germany.”.