The scene took place on Isla de Lobos, an uninhabited territory (the last lighthouse keeper died 20 years ago) located two kilometers off the coast of Corralejo, in Fuerteventura. There is a cove with turquoise waters and an old wooden pier that appeared in all the guides on the island. On Instagram the photos are spectacular: just search for the location on the social network to see hundreds of photos of tourists of all colors and physiognomies sitting on that pier, observing the rocks and sunbathing. It was only a half hour’s drive through arid terrain to find her. And there it appeared, but it was not exactly like in the images: in the queue to get on the pier and take the picture sitting, looking at the horizon, there were about 200 people. Each one gave the mobile phone to his companion, sat down, simulated a moment of peace and meditation and dared to repeat the photo only two or three times, since the rest of the queue began to protest on the fourth shot. He was witnessed by the one who signs these lines, who continued on his way and was left without a photo.

East zoom that takes us away from the photo, the one that shows the ugly reality that surrounds a perfect frame ready to sweep in I like you on Instagram, it is the raison d’être of accounts like Influencers in the wild (“Influencers in their habitat”), which has a million and a half followers on Instagram and has already been applauded by means like The New York Times. “Yes, it has some reality,” confirms Diana Millos, who with her alias dianamiaus reaches 130,000 followers on Instagram thanks to its spectacular images taken on trips around the world. “It is not always like that, but a perfect photo can hide early rises, climbs, changes in style, queues, being cold, being hot, long waits, food that gets cold and hours of editing.” This may seem logical to Diana, a content creator who helps tourism companies with their digital marketing strategies, but it is already starting to happen on the other side of the screen, whether you have 130,000 followers or just fifty. The possibility of I like it’s too tempting. And the rest of the world is willing to take it too.

The influencer Dianamiaus, with 128,000 followers, in one of her travel posts.

Just take a look at the cultural offer that surrounds us, or the latest venues opened in large (or small) cities to realize the culture of the influencer, which has already been proven stable and transcendental enough so that no one continues to laugh at it: the return on investment in this type of window display, as reported by EL PAÍS in 2020, is increasing for brands that decide to pay for them . For some time it has also extended its tentacles on television, cinema, music and architecture. What happens when Rosalía repeats “la-ro-sa-li-a!” in several of his songs? Julio Arce, professor in the Department of Musicology at the Complutense University of Madrid, explained it to ICON: “This is an extrapolation of the selfie culture to sound. The central issue is self-reference. You see Rosalía’s Instagram and it’s full of selfies. It is normal that this is also transferred to his songs ”.

Television has long joined the trend. If at first series like Black mirror they did it from a sly and apocalyptic perspective (the first episode of the third season, Plummeting, talks about a world in which the popularity of social networks determines your socioeconomic power and your possibilities in life and the protagonist ends up committing crimes to achieve it), more recent fictions such as Emily in Paris (from Netflix) introduce the element as a matter of course. The mischievous Emily walks through Paris taking photos, uploading them to her Instagram profile and disguising as a sweet comedy the harrowing reality of working 18 hours a day (one day, in the future, some philosopher will analyze the popular hashtag #AmoMiTrabajo to the astonishment of his contemporaries). That Paris that Emily’s iPhone captures pays homage (perhaps not intended) to the aesthetics imposed by Netflix itself: close-ups, garish colors, simple compositions. That will probably be Netflix’s first great legacy. It has made us project our own lives and follow the fictitious lives of others from the same device: the mobile. We will get to the second in three paragraphs.

“You see Rosalía’s Instagram and it’s full of selfies. It is normal that this is transferred to their songs “, says Julio Arce, from the Complutense University of Madrid.

Eleven years ago The social network (directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin) opened the door to the phenomenon of digital popularity in film. Since then, various characters who are dedicated to succeeding in social networks have appeared on the screens, almost always to be a joke (remember Cristina Pedroche in Bluntly, 2018). The newly released Shook leads the influences to a new genre that, historically, has worked better than any other as a thermometer of the fears, shortcomings and passions of each moment and each society: terror.

Shook, recently released in the United States and still without a landing date in Spain, tells the story of a makeup star of social networks who begins to be harassed by a psychopath who knows everything about her (well, like her hundreds of thousands of followers ). Jennifer Harrington counted on the specialized web Filmint I didn’t know much about the culture influencer until he started researching for the script. “The more I looked, the more I felt that appearance, that pretending to be someone else. You can see perfectly well that it is an interpretation. And you wonder: who are they really? It is not that they show only the positive of the going, it is that they create a new personality. That has to start influencing your mind after a while. You start to have more than one identity ”. We have already seen this movie and it dates from 1956: it was called Invasion of the Ultrabodies.

Shook may seem small (it is low budget and has been released on platforms of streaming), but history has taught us that when a reality enters horror movies, it begins to form part of the discourse of an era forever. Deformed creatures and monsters in the movies acted as catharsis for World War I, split personality tapes initialed the aftermath of the Great Depression, werewolves became popular during World War II, evil aliens during World War II. Cold, bloody youth type murder tapes Friday the 13th After the Vietnam War, the different real estate crises left behind dozens of films about haunted houses and the terror of AIDS resurrected vampires in the eighties. Actually, Shook is the natural daughter of a new type of post 9/11 horror film, and prior to social networks as such, which has been triumphing for fifteen years: the one that talks about hypervigilance and has its greatest examples in sagas such as Paranormal Activity, REC and the series Black mirror. Documentaries like Fake Famous, from HBO, or the popular The network dilemma, from Netflix, put us in front of a paradox almost bigger than watching films on a device that talk about the dangers of the device and that is Netflix’s second great legacy: the algorithm warning us of the dangers of the algorithm.

Borja Terán, television critic and author of TV. The 99 ingredients of television that leaves a markRemember that television has preceded social networks when it comes to creating an immediately recognizable iconography within a square (which was previously called a television). “Americans have gone ahead by greatly enhancing the iconography of their programs before social networks: in the United States, for example, you could buy the NBC mug and Ellen DeGeneres even has her line of underpants. In Spain there is not so much culture in that sense, but at the door of the set of Leit Motiv in Buenafuente, for example, a kind of classic theater marquee has been built where the public can take a photo and upload it to promote the program, something that pay television is good for making themselves visible. The producer El Terrat has been very pioneering in taking care of this liturgy of the live television experience ”. Terán goes even further and believes that the main influence is the other way around: classic television shows still cast a gigantic shadow over what the influencers. “Aren’t they copying the ones from Twitch to TV, really?”

But beyond the screen: are we decorating reality to accommodate the beauty of what we see on the networks? If Jennifer Harrington discovered that there were people trying to appear to be something else, are places morphing to fit perfectly into the square that now defines our digital personality? Diana Millos confirms it: “The corner instagrammable it is something that is being sought more and more. It is an opportunity for cafes, restaurants, hotels and destinations to stand out from the rest and attract, above all, to millennials and to generation Z ”. From the flashy neon lights of a Mexican restaurant in Chueca –in front of the queue to be photographed– to the letters of Madrid recently inaugurated in Madrid Río, the capital of Spain itself is becoming a gallery of spaces ready to upload the image to Instagram – they do not do an urban service, they are not especially beautiful, they only serve to take a photo – and make it clear that you have been here. The interior designer and designer Guille Garcia-Hoz warns about the dangers and discomforts of building a reality that fits in with what social networks demand: “One thing is to make a instagram spot [o sea, un rincón fotogénico] for the clientele to help you in an organic way with advertising and another is to lose the north by making completely unlivable scenographies in houses that are for real human beings, who spend time with their families and develop their daily, not virtual, life in them ” .

Take a look at the houses of the influencers most famous, or those specialized in decoration, or the corners proposed by some of the most popular Pinterest accounts. A “reading corner” in the middle of the hall. A “coffee station” in a useless corner of the kitchen. García-Hoz confirms that decorating a space for the screen and decorating it for life “are two different things. I see certain profiles that have gotten into the scrubbing of entire projects wanting to do things like the ones in the photo where many times you could not. Sometimes you see photos in networks and magazines where things really do not fit or do not have the necessary proportions. I am overwhelmed that someone could sacrifice functionality for I like. I think they are two different worlds that sometimes touch, but a house is a house and an Instagram wall, an Instagram wall. As we forget about that we will end up living on avocados and smoothies, and I am more of torreznos and beer ”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , or subscribe here to the Newsletter.