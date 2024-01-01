South Carolina, the tegu invasion. They spread salmonella and can live up to 20 years

There South Carolina is invaded by giant lizards. As in a 1950s horror fiction, the authorities have put the authorities on alert inhabitants after that dozens of South American tegua white and black or red lizard that can grow to be larger than many dogs and about half the length of an alligator (almost five feet and four and a half kilos) have been spotted in 14 of the state's 46 counties. Many, according to what the broadcaster WHNS reports, were released into the wild by owners who they didn't know they would get so big. Tegus feed on other reptiles and the eggs of ground-nesting birds, such as turkeys.

It is an invasive species that spreads salmonella and whose specimens they can live up to 20 years. Females are able to lay about 35 eggs per year. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said 24 black and white tegu and 2 red tegu were spotted. The agency encourages photography and report any sightings.

