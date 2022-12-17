Given the serious problems of crime and public insecurity, during the year 2021, an attempt was made to establish in Mexico the National Register of Mobile Telephony Users (PANAUT), with the purpose of creating an institutional database that would allow the identification of each holder of a mobile telephone line, to facilitate the investigation of crimes committed through the use of these devices.

However, on December 12, 2022, the judgment of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) was published, which declared the INVALIDITY of the entire regulatory system that created the PANAUT, through the decree of reforms and additions. to the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), on April 16, 2021.

It was a reform that confronted two blocks of fundamental rights, on the one hand, the right to public security (which implies the function of the State to protect life, liberty, patrimony and, in general, the rights of people, maintaining order and public peace, through the prevention and investigation of crimes); and on the other, the rights of privacy, intimacy and protection of personal data.

Let us remember that conflicts between human rights are not resolved in terms of hierarchy (since all human rights are on the same plane), for which reason the SCJN had to carry out a balancing exercise to determine which right should prevail in the case in question. concrete. In this particular matter, the Plenary of the SCJN applied the “Proportionality Test” to verify the constitutionality of the proposed legislative measure (the PANAUT register).

To carry it out, the SCJN asked itself: The regulatory system that allows the State through PANAUT to collect, manage, keep for an indefinite period of time and have access to the private information and personal data of all natural and/or legal persons? who owns a telephone line (i) pursues a constitutionally valid purpose; (ii) is suitable for achieving said purpose; (iii) constitutes a necessary measure; and (iv) is it proportional in the strict sense?

In response, it determined that the purpose of the PANAUT was legitimate, since it not only has a constitutional basis, but is also in accordance with international standards incorporated into our legal system. In addition, he considered that the measure was suitable to achieve the established purpose.

However, the PANAUT did not pass the third grade of the “Proportionality Test”. The SCJN determined that there are less harmful alternatives, such as the “intervention of private communications”, provided for in articles 252, 291 to 294 and 298 to 302 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures. In the understanding that, although interfering with the private communications of individuals represents in itself a strong affectation on the right to privacy, the truth is that this figure is regulated by a series of guarantees that imply a lesser degree of affectation to the rights to privacy, which would produce the PANAUT.

In the first place, because the access of the State to this information is not generalized, that is to say, the competent authorities are not allowed unrestricted access to all the communication processes that are carried out through the use of mobile telephony. In fact, according to articles 292 and 293 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, access to said information is limited.

In addition, the intervention of private communications is restricted to a particular case, to a specific person or persons, or to a specific equipment or line, so it cannot cover all mobile phone users, nor all communication processes, which prevents the establishment of a generalized surveillance system, which could be generated with the PANAUT, which would go against the foundations of a democratic society.

In contrast, the PANAUT imposed the widespread collection of private information and personal data; could collect, manage and keep it indefinitely; In addition, it could have access to the basic private and most intimate information of almost the entire population of the country.

The PANAUT would be applied equally, both to persons with respect to whom there were indications of their participation in a crime, and to those who did not. It did not foresee any type of exception, it covered any type of user without distinction, including minors, for example.

Another relevant aspect is that the intervention of private communications is subject to judicial control, since by express mandate of the Constitution and the National Code of Criminal Procedures, it must necessarily be authorized and supervised by a judge, which implies an important safeguard. for the rights of privacy and intimacy.

In contrast, in PANAUT, State access to private information and personal data of mobile phone users was not subject to any judicial control. This meant that all the data and information that were part of the PANAUT would be in the hands of the State automatically, so no court order or additional legal mechanism would be required.

In accordance with the above, it was determined that the intervention of private communications, (currently, in force), was a less restrictive measure of the rights to privacy, intimacy and protection of personal data, than the PANAUT, since the limitation that it produces in these rights , is not generalized, but concrete and determined; it is not permanent, but temporary; and, above all, it is subject to judicial control. Therefore, the SCJN concluded that the PANAUT was unconstitutional.