The players of Deportes Tolima and Millonarios are on the field waiting for the kick-off of the match valid for the Colombian first division. Last moments of stretching and warming up before the start, when suddenly a spectator bursts onto the pitch and attacks Daniel Cataño, Millonarios striker but former Deportes player. The invader strikes the no. 8 with a punch from behind the neck and the player loses his mind: he chases the spectator and in response gives him the same treatment. His violent behavior earned him the red card with his team (the Millonarios) refusing to play the match.



