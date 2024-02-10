The preliminary day of the World Government Summit 2024, which will be held in Dubai, begins tomorrow and continues until February 14 under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

The introductory day will witness the holding of the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries and the Arab Young Leaders Meeting, with broad participation from senior officials, experts, future forecasters, decision-makers, thought leaders, and a number of international organizations.

The World Government Summit constitutes a comprehensive platform that, in its current edition, hosts more than 25 heads of state and government, more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, 120 government delegations, and an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions. 200 international figures will speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries

The eighth session of the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, organized by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund and the International Monetary Fund, will be held under the title “Designing more efficient and equitable financial policies to address debt-related vulnerabilities and future financial challenges in a world suffering from more stringent financing constraints.”

The forum is attended by finance ministers and central bank governors in Arab countries, Director General of the International Monetary Fund Kristina Georgieva, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al Turki, and more than 100 participants among senior officials and specialists in regional and international institutions.

The forum includes four dialogue sessions: the first is entitled “Macroeconomics… Developments and Prospects,” which provides an overview of the macroeconomics of the Arab region, examines debt-related weaknesses and difficult financing conditions, in addition to discussing the structural reforms necessary to stimulate growth in the region.

The second session, entitled “Success Stories in Energy Subsidy Reforms and Social Safety Nets,” discusses the advantages of energy subsidy reforms, as fuel subsidy levels in the Arab region are still relatively large compared to their counterparts, while the third session, entitled “How Do We Create Value from Public Assets?” How to enable governments to improve return on public sector assets with a particular focus on return on assets among non-financial public companies, building on the public sector balance sheet approach introduced in the Fiscal Monitor 2018.

Under the title “Generating Revenues from Tax Reforms,” the fourth session evaluates tax administration reforms in the Arab region, in addition to discussing the region’s challenges for developing effective tax administration.

Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

The activities of the third edition of the “Arab Young Leaders Meeting” will review a group of the most prominent youth initiatives, experiences and studies at the level of the Arab world concerned with empowerment, capacity building and skills refinement in a way that contributes to enhancing youth participation in the process of sustainable development at the level of the Arab world. The meeting also discusses the role of values ​​in promoting… Elements of national identity among young people.

The meeting highlights the values ​​of community cohesion, which is considered an essential foundation for building strong and sustainable societies by involving young people in efforts aimed at strengthening the commonalities between the components of society, linked to identity, language and cultural heritage.

15 young Arab ministers, more than 20 decision-makers, heads of youth institutions, more than 100 young leaders of community development work institutions, and more than 32 speakers in various specializations and fields are participating in the meeting. The list of participants in the meeting includes a number of officials, including: Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the UAE, Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Executive Office of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports at the League of Arab States, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and the Minister of Youth in Jordan, Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, The Minister of Youth and Sports in Iraq, Ahmed Qasim, the Minister of Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Rawan bint Najib Al-Tawfiqi, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Tunisia, Kamal Daqish, the Minister of Culture, Youth, Sports and Relations with Parliament in Mauritania, Ahmed Sayed Ahmed, and the Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity in Libya, Fathallah Abdel Latif Al-Zani, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Lebanon, Dr. George Kallas, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Somalia, Mahmoud Barre, and the Minister of Youth and Culture in Djibouti, Hibou Momen Asawi.

The Arab Young Leaders Meeting includes a number of sessions, including “Zayed’s Ambition,” “Values ​​that Shape the Future,” “Arab Geniuses,” “Youth Visions…Inspiration and Aspirations,” “How Do We Invest in Social Capital?”, and “Youth Visions…Inspiration and Aspirations.” Al-Dad: Opportunity or Challenge?, Preserving the Arabic Language: A Shared Responsibility, Emerging Leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, A Youth Experience in Community Solidarity, and The Arab Youth Passport: An Initiative for Exploration And empowerment.”

During the Arab Young Leaders Meeting, the third edition of the “Arab Youth Pioneers” initiative will be launched, which celebrates creative and innovative Arab youth.

A meeting of Arab youth ministers will also be held, a ministerial workshop to exchange best practices in the field of food and water security in cooperation with the World Bank, and a round table on progress within the activities of the government knowledge exchange program, in addition to presenting transformational projects for members of the International Program for Government Managers and graduating program members.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024 hosts 15 global forums focusing on the future of the most important vital sectors, and is organized in partnership with a number of international organizations, global technological institutions, and leading companies. The list of summit forums includes: the World Health Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Arab Government Administration Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, the Future of Transport Forum, the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, the Future of Education Forum, the Future of Space Forum, the Advanced Industry and Technology Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Forum, and the Forum. The Future of Work, the Emerging Economies Forum, the Geotechnology Governance Forum, the Sustainable Development Goals Forum, and the Arab Young Leaders Meeting.

