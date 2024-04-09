Don't know what to watch on Netflix today? In its extensive catalog of series and movies, 'The Room' has resurfaced, a cinematographic work that has captured the public's attention. This film, belonging to the independent film genrehas managed to position itself among the ten most viewed titles on the platform, attracting a considerable number of viewers since its incorporation.

“The Room” is an intriguing film that immerses us in a moving and exciting story. Starring the talented actress Brie Larsonwho plays the lead role, the film has received praise from both critics and the general public since its release in 2015. Its arrival in Netflix has allowed a new audience to discover this captivating story, thus cementing its status as a cult hit.

The plot of “The Room” revolves around Joy, a young woman who has been kidnapped and held captive for years in a small room with her son. The film explores the emotional and psychological challenges Joy faces, as well as her He fights to maintain hope and protect his son in such an adverse environment.

In addition to Brie Larson's breakout performance, which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016, “The Room” features other talented actors, including Jacob Tremblay, who plays the role of Joy's son. The on-screen chemistry between Larson and Tremblay has been praised for its authenticity and emotionality, contributing to the film's emotional impact.

“The Room” is a film that tells the story of Joy, a young woman kidnapped and confined for seven years in a small shed with her son Jack. Photo: A24.

What is 'The Room' about?

“The Room” tells the story of Joy, a young woman who has been kidnapped and kept in captivity for seven years in a small shed with her five-year-old son, Jack. Joy has created a fictional world for Jack inside the room, where he believes that the room is all that exists in the world and that everything he sees on television is fiction.

Joy struggles to maintain hope and sanity while raising Jack in such a limited environment. She invents games and activities to keep Jack entertained and protects him from the harsh reality of his situation. However, her situation becomes complicated when Jack begins to ask questions about the outside world and Joy realizes that she needs to find a way to escape to save her son.

After several failed attempts, Joy makes a desperate plan to escape. Her plan involves Jack escaping the shed and seeking help outside. With the help of Jack, Joy manages to communicate with a stranger through a phone call and are finally rescued.

The second half of the film focuses on Joy and Jack's adjustment to their new life outside the bedroom. Joy struggles to overcome the trauma of her experience as she attempts to rebuild her relationship with her family and learn to live in a world that has changed drastically since her kidnapping.

The film explores deep themes such as resilience, maternal love, overcoming trauma and the human ability to adapt. Through the relationship between Joy and Jack, the film offers a moving look at the strength of the bond between mother and child and the ability of love to overcome the most difficult circumstances.

After being rescued, the film follows Joy and Jack's adaptation to their new life outside the bedroom, exploring themes such as resilience, maternal love, and human adaptability. Photo: A24.

One of A24's successes

“The Room” is one of numerous films produced by A24, an independent film company known for its focus on innovative, high-quality projects. The film joins an impressive list of works produced by A24which includes acclaimed titles such as “Moonlight”, “Lady Bird” and “Uncut Gems”, among others.

The success of “The Room” on Netflix highlights public interest in independent cinema and emotional stories that explore the human condition. Its inclusion in the platform's Top 10 demonstrates the ability of less conventional films to attract a wide and diverse audience in the streaming market.