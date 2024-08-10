Soccer player Carlos Salcedo and his family are in the eye of the storm after the murder of the presenter, Paola Salcedo, the player’s sister, on June 29 in the State of Mexico. The death of the woman during an alleged assault set off alarm bells after the player’s mother, María Isabel Hernández, directly accused her son and daughter-in-law of being the masterminds behind the murder. In the midst of the scandal, the case took an unexpected turn when the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Salcedo’s mother and sister are the main suspects in another murder within the family.

The history of the Salcedo family has been marked over the last 10 years by intrigue, controversy and power struggles to control family assets. As sporting glory grew, so did money and problems. “Blood gives you relatives. Life gives you family,” the footballer wrote in 2018.

Paola Salcedo, 29, was a influencer She was originally from Guadalajara and a sports show host. She shared a passion for football with her brother, which led her to start a career as a content creator on social media and then make the leap to television. She had a four-year-old son with fellow footballer Nicolás Vikonis.

Martha Paola Salcedo, sister of Cruz Azul soccer player Carlos Salcedo, murdered on June 29, 2024 in the El Arenal neighborhood in the State of Mexico. 100% faithful to you

Carlos Salcedo, just a year older than Paola, was one of the most promising players of his generation. He began his career with Chivas and became one of the most important players in the Mexican national team at a very young age. In 2017, at the age of 24, he signed a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt to play in Germany, which catapulted his career. Nicknamed The Titanstood out for being a very physical player with good aerial play. In 2018 he was a starter in all of Mexico’s matches at the World Cup in Russia. In 2019 he reached the peak of his career when Tigres paid 10 million dollars for his signing.

Back in Mexico, he fell into a rut and lost prominence. His decline in play and off-field scandals weighed him down. Two years later he left for Juárez and in 2023 he ended up in the ranks of Cruz Azul. When it seemed that his career was gaining new momentum and he was regaining his level, the murder of his sister affected the player and led to his abrupt departure from the club.

According to some insiders According to those who know the team, Salcedo would have sought to leave “urgently” to play abroad shortly after what happened to his sister. “The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife Andrea Navarro are the masterminds behind Paola’s murder,” the mother accused on her social networks and everything went up in flames. The spotlights were once again on the player and the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office summoned him for questioning on July 18.

That same week, Salcedo posted a motivational message on his social media: “Let it hurt, cry as much as you need to, accept what you feel, embrace your vulnerability as part of the process, don’t judge yourself for what you’re going through, allow yourself to have a broken heart.” One of the few direct mentions the player made about his sister’s death was sharing an obituary that Cruz Azul published on its social media. After signing a confidential agreement to disassociate himself from the club, the footballer appeared on July 20 at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium to say goodbye to the fans without giving further explanations.

Salcedo’s promising career has always been marked by ups and downs and surrounded by a life full of scandals. Such as the daughter he had in 2015 and whom he did not recognize until 2018 by order of a judge or the accusations against his father, Carlos Joel Salcedo Zamora, his representative until he fired him for “taking advantage of his trust” and “mishandling his assets.” The footballer has also accused his family on several occasions of leaking information about his private life to the press.

In these mismanagements she also accuses her mother and sister of putting some of her properties in their names. Paola herself was interviewed on the entertainment program Window shopping About this conflict: “They advised him that due to legal problems they could take away his things, so he put his house in my name and two cars in my mother’s name (…) he asks me to return the property, my parents asked me not to, especially because they got married under joint property (…) Andrea [esposa de Carlos Salcedo] “Seeing that we did not give him the deeds, he defamed us,” said the sister.

Mexican soccer player Carlos Salcedo (center, front) and his family in a photograph shared on social media by his mother, Maria Isabel Hernandez Navarro (bottom, right). isabellahn8

2018 was the year everything exploded. By then Salcedo had broken up with his parents and sister despite some Christmas photos that his mother posted on her Instagram profile. The family issued a statement to defend themselves: “We are a normal family and problems have always been resolved at home (…) we believe that his current environment is not helping him as a public figure,” they charged against the player’s wife, uncles and cousins. The footballer responded with another statement: “I decided to separate from them, I insist, it was my own decision, not because of third parties, I have enough judgment to decide for myself.” In another interview, Paola Salcedo said that the relationship with her brother deteriorated even further when she tried to warn him of an alleged infidelity on the part of Andrea Navarro, which is why the footballer ended up permanently distancing himself from his parents and sister.

He has repeatedly said that his mother has tried to tarnish his career. “A real mother does not make up and expose her son in order to see him harmed.” He also accuses her of colluding with his sister to “attack my career and marriage and for not wanting to return a house and money that I had bought with great effort and that ended up in Martha Paola’s name with deceit and bad advice.”

Upon leaving a hearing in which the paternity of her daughter Ivanka was determined, the mother, sister and one of the player’s aunts came to blows. One of those aunts is the one who reported María Isabel Hernández and her daughter to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office for being behind the murder of her husband by gunfire in 2023, according to the investigation into the inheritance of some properties. Last week, the Jalisco prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez, confirmed that there is an arrest warrant in force against the two women for the murder of José Félix ‘N’ since January of this year, however, Hernández claims that she was never notified that there was an arrest warrant against her. Through a video on social networks, the soccer player’s mother has defended herself against her sister-in-law’s accusations and assures that everything is a montage resulting from the influence her son has in the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office.

Hernández insists that Paola’s murder was a femicide plotted within her family and asks the State Attorney General’s Office of Mexico to also call her son’s wife, Andrea Navarro, to testify as the alleged mastermind. “I trust that the prosecutors will do things according to the law. As I said from the beginning, I want justice for my daughter Paola Salcedo,” Hernández said.

Paola Salcedo was murdered in front of her four-year-old son outside a circus in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, after the show was over. Two men on a motorcycle tried to assault her and shot her six times, then fled, according to the police investigation. The presenter and influencer She was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours later. Days later, the Prosecutor’s Office arrested two people accused of perpetrating the murder of Paola Salcedo. Miguel Ángel ‘N’, alias The Freckles and José Iván ‘N’ were placed at the disposal of the court and taken to the Tlanepantla Social Reintegration Center, awaiting a judge to evaluate the case and determine whether they will be brought to trial.

The authorities say they have found the perpetrators thanks to images captured by security cameras in the area and information gathered by the police. However, the mother has asked that no hypothesis be ruled out, although the prosecution seems to be more in favour of the assault as a motive.

María Hernández Navarro, mother of soccer player Salcedo, during an exculpatory video for the murder of another family member in 2023. Isabel Hernandez

Meanwhile, Carlos Salcedo has announced that he will play for Juárez next season. “Life teaches you that many times you will give your best and be a good person with the wrong people and that’s okay, go with a clear conscience. Learn that there are ungrateful people who don’t know how to care for or value what they have by their side,” he said after signing with Los Bravos and putting thousands of miles of distance between himself and his family.

Far from being over, the story of crimes, intrigues and conspiracies of the Salcedo family is writing a new chapter. As the saying goes: “You choose your friends, your family is what you get.”

