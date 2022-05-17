In Mestalla it is always winter. The vaunted spring that Peter Lim was to bring soon darkened. The publication of some conversations that the president of the club, Anil Murthy, had with several interlocutors in Valencia, and which was recorded, reveals the inelegant ways of the right hand of the maximum shareholder, Peter Lim, as well as his management policy. In these recordings, the president is heard talking about the sale of José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler, two of the team’s captains, whom he threatens to discredit, especially the second, using the related press, for not wanting to renew their respective contracts. .

The audios, which the sports newspaper has been publishing super sport – “If you go out for free in January, I’ll kill you with all the press”, the president is heard saying -, they have been extracted from a talk by Murthy with five Valencian businessmen during a meal that took place on April 27 at the Tavella restaurant, in one of the peripheral neighborhoods of the city —a meal whose celebration was confirmed yesterday by the institution itself—; and suggest that the intentions of the largest shareholder are to dismantle the Mestalla club’s squad in the coming months.

The Valencian social mass, who was already living in disaffection, has seen their discomfort fueled by learning of the president’s words. Neither Gayà nor Soler, as can be deduced from these audios, are going to continue at the club after the negotiations to renew their contracts, which end in 2023, fail. The Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, Lim’s adviser, is maneuvering in the market to transfer to Gonçalo Guedes. Any player in the squad is likely to be sold. There are preferences such as Cillessen, Maxi Gómez or Cheryshev, but they are not yet amortized and the amount that the entity would enter would not be net. The club, with its salary limit exceeded, and subjected to the tight financial control of LaLiga, is handcuffed when it comes to making new registrations.

Without playing in Europe —classified 11th in LaLiga—, with most of the television rights pledged and without the ability to obtain extra income, Valencia is forced to sell soccer players and contract on loan. The leak of quality in the template is imminent. Also the advent of Youth Policy, the young talent policy, of which Meriton has made the flag in recent years. Giorgi Mamardashvili (21 years old), Yunus Musah (19), Jesús Vázquez (19), Rubo Iranzo (19), Koba Lein (20) or Christian Mosquera (17) are the tender future of Paterna’s locker room.

400 million debt

On the other hand, Bordalás maintains serious differences with the sports management since the winter market and its continuity is not guaranteed. “We are destined for the Second Division”, resigns an employee.

The exaltation of the social mass of the group that sinks its roots in Lim’s inaction and in the global debt of 400 million euros, 216 million in the short term, that Meriton’s years of lead have been piling up without remedy. The censorship of multiple fans on social networks, who have been silenced for 381 days without being able to interact with the club’s publications, the blacklists of journalists and the constant gestures against the fan in Mestalla by President Murthy or Joey Lim, counselor of the club, which are interpreted as disrespectful, pepper the protests.

In addition, the new stadium on Avenida de Cortes Valencianas, which has been standing still for 11 years, confronts the club with the political authorities, who are unable to legally force Meriton to resume construction, despite the fact that it has recently received an economic injection from the fund CVC to fulfill that purpose.

The base Valencianism has organized for next Saturday, the last League match, a protest on the Swedish avenue, in front of the stadium, to show their indignation at the disdain with which Lim directs the entity thanks to its majority shareholder. The fans intend to exhibit his social muscles, as they did in the demonstration on December 11, where nearly 15,000 fans protested against the Asian businessman in the surroundings of Mestalla. “Our Valencia is kidnapped by Lim and fighting for his survival is a duty. We play the most important game in the street”, says the poster that calls for a social mobilization against Lim.

A stadium in ruins

In one of the audios published by Superdeporte, the leader boasts that he is going to take the Generalitat Valenciana to court “because they do not stop cheating me” and talks about the attitude with which he presented himself at the last meeting to try to undo the stadium knot. “I prefer to go, let them tell me what they want, always with a smile. ‘Thank you thank you thank you’. Then when Germán Cabrera (referring to the club’s lawyer), boom, we’re going to take the Generalitat to trial”. The Generalitat does not validate the project for the new field that Valencia has presented, after receiving the money from CVC, because it does not conform to what the ATE (Strategic Territorial Action) reflected when it was signed in 2005. The Valencian Institute of Finance considered recently that the economic guarantees proposed by Meriton to support the works are neither sufficient nor reliable. The situation is in a dead end with the real threat of ending up in court.

