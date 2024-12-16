The heart of Jesus Navas It was shattered before, during and after the match against Celta, and everyone witnessed it, but the truth is that his farewell as a professional footballer to everything that smacks of elite at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán began to take shape from much earlier. Specifically in the more than exciting session prior to that same match that corresponds in the calendar to the 17th day of the championship, in which the team led by García Pimienta was going to end up winning by a goal in Nervión. All members of the staff They were very close to the footballer and he wanted to have a detail in the form of sincere attention to everyone. At 39 years old he will say goodbye definitively at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday, although he remains close in one way or another, and Navas showed at that time a very different attitude from his most recent public appearances, in which he has always expressed, and no one can deny him for no reason, that he has left everything for and by Sevilla, in recent years and dangerously often even risking his own physical integrity. No one will contradict him in these and all his statements because he has given and continues to give everything on the field, also coining the best values ​​of sport and Sevillismo to any future generation.

Nothing came of it because in addition to the intimate and tactical preparation, the emotional celebration was already huge in Nervión last Saturday, especially with the great goal from Manu Bueno, number 16 of Sevilla Atlético, which closed in Seville the fabulous story of a youth player who He goes as he arrived: making history with another who has been pushing like the rest of the young people who aspire to be like him. Those who witnessed the palace’s previous exercises speak of the naturalness with which Navas starred in many messages loaded with symbolismall of them born from the admiration of the professionals who have surrounded and lived with him his last days going to work in the sports city as a professional footballer. It was his responsibility and that of everyone to leave Sevilla in the classification away from burning the red spots and it is what he was most proud of, and this is what he expressed so much to his last coach in his career, García Pimienta. , as well as his closest collaborators in the coaching staff, not to mention all the gestures of affection that Navas reciprocated from his own teammates in the locker room, who publicly and privately wanted to give him a victory that ended up materializing.

He also wanted to thank Navas for the daily efforts of professionals from other areas such as the medical service, who has been forced on numerous occasions in recent years to keep an eye on said department due to incessant pain such as those in his hip and other ailments. . Without going any further, the clash against Celta ended with a leg injury and admitting that for at least two days he would be unable to walk, if possible, in order to spend what is left at the Santiago Bernabéu. In that Friday training, Navas abandoned his captain’s speech that he has in store for the media, one that is known inside out and of which Sevillismo feels so proud for not being able to see itself more represented, and the usual Jesus was seen, full of jokes, laughter and glassy eyes that without a doubt Some showed that this was not just another training session. In fact, he has four sessions left before visiting Real Madrid: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with Monday and Tuesday off, something that will honestly come in handy for the palace.

“The first person involved”

García Pimienta made a more general assessment when he was asked about Navas’ most nostalgic week in the press conference prior to the clash against the light blue team led by Aspas: «You work differently, because it is a very special match because of what it means. . Jesús’s last game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, a super emotional game, but preparing for it with all the enthusiasm, energy and desire to play a good game. The first person involved was Jesus All week, we have talked and made jokes, but taking into account that it is a game with three very important points at stake,” stated the Catalan coach. Within that emotionality, García Pimienta continued, highlighting that “the players are very professional, he is the first, setting an example. It is a different game and there will be situations of tributes at the beginning and afterwards, but during the game we need to give our best version against a very difficult opponent, with an incredible coach, and we have to play a very complete game on a special day. With everyone’s help we must fight to get the three points,” he added.