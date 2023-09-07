Few were surprised when the news of the separation of singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner was made public on Tuesday, September 5. The issue had been in the air for days, if not weeks. The 34-year-old musician had been seen at several of his concerts without his wedding ring. The Miami family mansion was sold in August after some renovations and price reductions. He tried out some matrimonial lawyers. The media had been pointing to a crisis for some time. And the facts have finished confirming it. If on Tuesday the press published the divorce petition, on Wednesday the ex-partner came out with a brief statement. But the American media, which sometimes tends to inflate the stories about certain characters, have been getting it right almost minute by minute with the case of the marriage formed by the vocalist of the Jonas Brothers and the interpreter of Game of Thrones. And they continue to reveal questions about their difficulties.

In the joint writing, published through from their Instagram profiles and in which no comments are allowed, both make the same words public. “Communication by both of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually and amicably decided to end our marriage,” they start their writing. “There are many speculative narratives as to why,” they both acknowledge, “but this is truly a consensual decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our privacy wishes for ourselves and our daughters.”

Those “speculative narratives” are, but not quite. Because there are documents and sources that explain how the Jonas-Turners fell and the reasons that have led them to this point after their fleeting romance, their long engagement, their two weddings in Las Vegas and in France, and their two daughters. , one and three years old, in common. Account People, always aware of the environment of celebrities, that the couple has been “living apart for months” and that they have spent “all summer apart”, according to sources close to them. “They haven’t been in a relationship for quite some time, but they hope to resolve this amicably.” The decision has just been made and they are waiting to decide custody; As for her assets, they have a prenuptial contract whereby he will keep the benefits for her and she’s copyright, with what he has earned in Game of Thrones and his other works. Settled in Florida, the girls have spent the last few months with Joe while Sophie worked in her home country of the UK.

According to divorce court papers, which were filed in Florida on Tuesday and seen by TMZ, the singer wants the little ones to stay in Miami “and in other locations in the US”; that is to say, that they do not go to England with his mother, and he also wants to establish a plan that allows the two of them “continuous and frequent contact with both parties,” according to sources close to them. He has hired Thomas Sasser, a prestigious West Palm Beach lawyer who managed the divorce from Tiger Woods in 2010 and who would also have hired Gisele Bündchen for her separation from Tom Brady.

The couple’s different lifestyles have not helped them manage the relationship. While these days there are sources close to them who assure that Turner was very social and fond of partying at night, and Jonas more homely and reticent to that nightlife, there are interviews of the two in a pandemic that affirm the opposite. In 2020, Turner recounted, half jokingly, half seriously, that living in quarantine at home was not difficult for her, because she was “introverted, very homely”: “If I could spend the day at home, I would, so this is great for me”, she said in an interview with Conan O’Brien, and that that time favored her because her husband was “a very social person”. “It’s hard for me to lock him up and for him to spend time with me, it’s like a prison for him, but for me it’s fantastic,” she assured, explaining that the musician rode sets as a DJ and broadcast his sessions playing music on Instagram.

Therefore, this new version that Turner was the queen of the party – there are some photos of her having shots with some friends in London a few days before the divorce, apparently at the celebration of the end of a shoot – and him from his house , does not square with your own statements. Something that has led some fans of the actress to accuse Jonas of leaking information and narratives to mount a “smear campaign” against the mother of her daughters. It should not be forgotten that both, due to their careers, have legions of fans: he, for being part of the Jonas Brothers, a band that became a teenage phenomenon in the mid-2000s and returned with great success; her, for being part of two sagas that accumulate a huge community of fans: that of Game of Thrones (where she played Sansa Stark) and the X-Men (as the Dark Phoenix).

What is certain is that almost all the information to which the US press has access favors Jonas’s position. The last episode that they have leaked is that he saw her through a homemade camera doing or saying something that he did not like, to such an extent that there he saw that her marriage was hopelessly over. However, they are only part sources, and the protagonists have not confirmed, nor will they probably confirm, anything in this regard. The secrets will be sealed in the mansions of Miami and before tough lawyers… at least, until someone leaks them.