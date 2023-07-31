Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, the dozen PP representatives present at the count of the foreign vote in Madrid looked at each other with contained joy. They had just won a key seat. After 14 hours of cumbersome process to count the votes corresponding to the Electoral Census of Absent Residents (CERA), and without changes in the rest of the provinces, there was only one option left to alter the result of the left and right blocks: that made the Madrid constituency. That’s how it went. And after the PSOE lost a deputy in Madrid in favor of the PP, Pedro Sánchez needs the support of Junts and not his mere abstention. Something that the Popular Party was looking forward to, after Alberto Núñez Feijóo did not meet the expectations placed on 23-J. But for the representatives of the Madrid PP present at the counting of the foreign vote, the surprise was less: they had been striving for a year to cultivate the vote cast from outside Spain.

It was after the PP congress in Madrid, held in May 2022, when the president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, institutionalized the department dedicated to the leg of the PP in Madrid abroad. The promotion of this area was intended to “take care of affiliates” popular residents abroad, as detailed by Javier Hurtado, head of the secretariat created ad hoc. The Madrid PP were also aware, already then, that elections were coming —both regional and general—, the results of which would be very tight between the left and right blocks. And they counted on the fact that CERA suffrage could be decisive, even more so when it was carried out for the first time in 12 years without the requested vote system, which made it difficult for residents abroad to vote due to the number of previous procedures to request the vote. .

Since the launch of the secretariat, “personal creation” of Ayuso, -according to Hurtado-, he and his team, made up of a dozen people, “multiplied” the activity of the PP in Madrid abroad and the contacts with affiliates, sympathizers and party collaborators in other countries. In addition to weaving this network, they also analyzed where there were more possibilities of receiving votes and actions were carried out to build loyalty in those territories. “Contact has been continuous,” continues Hurtado, who has headed many of the delegations sent from Spain. The work also includes the launch of specific social networks for the secretariat of the PP in Madrid abroad.

In parallel, the president of Madrid has traveled in recent months to various countries to “strengthen” her image outside of Spain, in addition to cultivating relations with Madrid residents abroad. As an example, Ayuso visited London in February, and there she combined the institutional agenda with various events organized by the PP in the United Kingdom.

The consulate that recorded the greatest participation in the CERA vote was precisely that of London, with 18.11% of those called to vote. But it is not possible to know what the distribution by party is like in each country, since the envelopes arriving from abroad are distributed among the 52 constituencies and that is where they are counted. This 23-J, Madrid registered the highest participation data of all the constituencies in the CERA vote. It also garnered the highest percentage of votes for the Popular Party, 42.95%. Although in most of the provinces the PSOE was the party with the most votes abroad.

“We have prioritized actions in the countries where more Madrid residents resided”, such as the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, explains Hurtado. With a degree in Medicine and studies in International Relations, the person in charge of the secretariat began his career in the Catalan PP at the age of 18. “The vote for the PP [en Madrid] Abroad it has been consolidated”, he assures. Initially, the strategy was designed for the regional elections on May 28, in which Ayuso won by an absolute majority, and in which the CERA vote was not decisive or altered the result. Although he also garnered a good percentage of votes for the PP, almost 45%. In the end, the seat achieved in Madrid has benefited Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who considers his intention to be the candidate for the Presidency even more legitimized after adding the 16th deputy for Madrid.

The PP also has a specific area dedicated to residents abroad at the national level. Its beginnings date from the times of the former regional president Manuel Fraga, in Galicia, a community with a high volume of emigrant population. Therefore, the model followed by Hurtado was based on the Galician experience, although taking into account the “particularities” of Madrid residents who currently reside outside of Spain.

In Madrid, during the second term of the former president of the Community, Esperanza Aguirre, a strategy and a specific area dedicated to assisting Madrid members residing abroad, and attracting potential voters, were also set up. It was after Aguirre’s re-election, in May 2008. And the department verified that the actions carried out abroad reverted to a higher percentage of votes, as has happened now. But with the arrival of the crisis, the jobs were diluted.