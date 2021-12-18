The miracle did not finally come. The woman who this Friday was admitted in critical condition to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia after being intoxicated in the fire in her building in Santomera has died, as confirmed by health sources. His three-year-old daughter, also injured in the fire, continues to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the same hospital in a very serious condition.

This accident has caused a deep shock in this town where this family, of Arab origin, has been living for years and has extensive family ties, according to the mayor of the municipality, Inmaculada Sánchez Roca. The tragedy took shape this Friday, around two in the afternoon, when a short circuit in the building’s light box, located on Emiliano Saizar street, generated a fire. A staff of the Santomera Local Police quickly moved to the place, requesting the immediate intervention of the firefighters, when they realized that the smoke was spreading throughout the building and that there were people inside the building.

The municipalities also requested the intervention of an ambulance whose role would ultimately be crucial. Some neighbors, the mayor explains, remained in their homes waiting for the firefighters to extinguish the flames, but this woman, possibly driven by fear, tried to leave her home with her youngest daughter. The firefighters found them both on the landing of the staircase, badly affected by the inhalation of smoke.

The other two children of the woman, who were coming to the house at that time from school and institute, also witnessed the fire. The father, for his part, was working in the fields. “The health services did not give up at any time and gave their all,” the councilor stressed this Saturday. “I was hoping they could both get by.”

The rest of the residents of the building were not serious, although the Santomera City Council proceeded to relocate two families, because the property was left without electricity supply and one of the members of this group of people needs an oxygen respirator, they explained municipal sources. The Consistory is providing these residents, who have not yet been able to access their homes, some useful for their basic needs.