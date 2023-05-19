Elisabeth Stewart has been Calista Flockhart’s stylist for years, that is, the woman the actress trusts to dress for big occasions. Not only Flockhar trusts her judgment: she has been the adviser to Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Beyoncé. Now Stewart is also the author of one of the most iconic and viral images of the Cannes Film Festival. In it, actor Harrison Ford is seen in a hotel room peering in surprise to see his wife ready to pose for the millions of cameras waiting outside on La Croisette.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in their hotel room. Elizabeth Stewart, Flockhart’s stylist, has done the Cannes PHOTO. pic.twitter.com/2SusP4GzIv – Eva Helada (@evaspinola70) May 19, 2023

The couple has traveled to Cannes for the premiere of the latest installment of Indiana Jones. Hogging as much media attention as possible, yesterday they walked the red carpet at the presentation of Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny. For the occasion, Harrison Ford (80 years old) wore an elegant and classic tuxedo. Calista Flockhart (58 years old) opted for an elegant black dress signed by Zuhair Murad.

The image of the couple’s privacy in their room contrasts and at the same time very eloquently complements the scene that took place just a few hours later, moments before the screening of the film, when the couple had to sit apart because the organization of the Festival had placed her seat behind his.

Awkward moment at the INDIANA JONES premiere when Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart arrive at his seat and she realizes Cannes assigned her the row behind him pic.twitter.com/NoXKiXp00c —Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

Despite the fact that the moment has generated a lot of commotion, it is not something that is not usual: generally in the premieres the couples of the protagonists do not sit with them, but behind them, so that the cameras can capture images of the entire cast at a glance. It is well known that the seniority and particular sense of humor of Harrison Ford, who also last night received a Palme d’Or in recognition of his entire career, does not understand conventions: he did not seem comfortable with the moment. Later, after the six-minute ovation that the public gave him when he was awarded the Palme d’Or, Ford dedicated the award to his wife: “You have given meaning to my life and for that I am deeply grateful.”