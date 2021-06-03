The lectures and interviews shown by the Znanie studio at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) received more than 18 million views, and the studio itself has become one of the most popular forum sites. This was announced on Thursday, June 3, by the press service of the society.

It is noted that from the first day the studio’s communication format was announced – “just about complicated things”. The press service pointed out that this was what made it possible to attract a wide audience to the broadcasts, as well as to conduct an open, dynamic and frank dialogue with them about important contemporary world problems and events of the SPIEF.

Among the studio’s projects is an exclusive lecture by theater director Andrei Moguchev entitled “The City as a Theater Stage”. The filming of the video took place in the Peter and Paul Fortress, schoolchildren took part in them, who, together with the director, plunged into the mysterious atmosphere of the city.

Also, the excursion for schoolchildren called “Lakhta Center – the new dominant of St. Petersburg” was conducted within the framework of the project by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom PJSC. He spoke about the peculiarities of the gas giant’s work.

In addition, the lecture “St. Petersburg – an architectural archipelago” was delivered by the rector of the St. Petersburg State Academic Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture named after I.Ye. Repina Semyon Mikhailovsky and director of the Central Exhibition Hall “Manezh” Pavel Prigara.

Together with historians, statesmen, representatives of the sphere of culture and art, the Russian society “Knowledge” organizes author’s interactive lecture-tours around St. Petersburg. The lecture cycle will include a tour of the Mariinsky Theater with its artistic director and director Valery Gergiev, an interview about Zenit football club with its head coach Sergei Semak.

On June 1, it was reported that on June 2-5, 2021, the interactive studio of the Russian society Knowledge, which will become an open discussion platform for key speakers of the forum with a wide audience, will operate live at the SPIEF.