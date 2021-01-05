Miguel Vidal died last night at the age of 78 at his home in Consell, he worked at Diario AS for 30 long years, from its foundation until 1998. In the photograph, Miguel Vidal, in Beijing. Photo:



January 5, 2021

Miguel Vidal Perelló along with Santiago Bernabéu in the hospital.



January 5, 2021

In Colorado Springs (Colorado). Vidal at the United States Athletes Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



January 5, 2021

Interview with Bob Beamon, an American athlete famous for his world record in the long jump, called the jump of the century, achieved at the Olympic Games in Mexico with a record of 8.90 meters.

AMAIA ZABALO

January 5, 2021

Report in the AS newspaper to Jesse Owens, American athlete. who gained international fame at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games by winning four gold medals in the 100 m, 200 m, long jump and 4 × 100 m relay races.

DAILY AS

January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021

Miguel Vidal interviewing Jesse Owens in his own home.



January 5, 2021

Vidal report published in the AS newspaper: "AS in Black Africa".



January 5, 2021

Miguel's report on Bob Beamon published in Diario AS.

AMAIA ZABALO

January 5, 2021

Different reports published in the newspaper AS of the historic reporter.



January 5, 2021

Miguel Vidal Perelló with Helenio Herrera, at that time Milan coach.



January 5, 2021

Miguel Vidal with Kubala and Puskas on a street in Budapest.



January 5, 2021

Miguel Vidal interviewing Rocky Graziano, American boxer who became world middleweight champion.



January 5, 2021

Jake LaMotta, American boxer world champion in the middleweight category, along with Miguel Vidal Perelló.



January 5, 2021

Interview with Bob Mathias, American decathlon athlete, winner of two Olympic gold medals.



January 5, 2021

Vidal together with William Mills, an American athlete, specialized in the 10,000 m event in which he became Olympic champion in 1964.



January 5, 2021

Presentation of the book "Special Envoy" by Miguel Vidal Perelló in the editorial office of Diario AS. At his side Miguel Cardenal and Alfredo Relaño.

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021

Alfredo Relaño and Miguel Vidal at the presentation of the reporter's book "A life of interviews".

MIQUEL BORRAS

January 5, 2021

"A life of interviews", book by Miguel Vidal.

DAILY AS

January 5, 2021

Reunion of Bob Beamon, American athlete famous for his world record in long jump, with Miguel Vidal.

AMAIA ZABALO

January 5, 2021

