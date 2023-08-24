Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) did not appear at the Fox News Republican debate that took place this Wednesday, but he challenged his opponents to grant an interview to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. A talk that was published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) at the same time as the debate.

In his talk with Carlson, Trump called his four criminal indictments “bullshit”, and said that American citizens “get it” since it does not stop rising in the polls. “Bullshit. It’s all bullshit, it’s horrible,” he said clearly agitated.

Trump defended that citizens are “smart” since, in general, if someone is charged, they go down in the polls.

The former president is the favorite to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, where he hopes to face the current president, Joe Biden, against whom he lost in the 2020 elections.

Some elections that Trump continues to maintain were fraudulent, despite the fact that the result has been endorsed by the Justice and the main media in the country.

It is precisely his insistence on not accepting the 2020 electoral outcome that has led him to receive two of his four criminal charges: one in Washington DC for allegedly trying to reverse the results at the national level and another in Georgia for trying to do the same in that state.

During the interview with Carlson, which was published at the same time as the first GOP debate began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump again defended his belief that then-Vice President Mike Pence could have stopped the confirmation of Biden’s election victory refusing to accept the result.

Interview of former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with Tucker Carlson.

Most experts agree that, to do so, the Republican would have gone against the Constitution.

Trump stood his ground and accused the prosecutor in charge of his case in Georgia, Fani Willis, of denying him his right to doubt of the election results.

The former president also spoke of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and assured that there was “much love” in the crowd gathered in front of the US Legislative headquarters.

That day, five people died and dozens of officers were injured when a mob of Trump supporters tried to stop the confirmation of Biden’s election victory.

The role that the ex-president played that day is part of the Washington DC criminal indictment.

being asked if he believes that the United States is headed for a civil war, Trump said: “I don’t know… There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen and a level of hate that I’ve never seen. It’s a dangerous combination.”

EFE