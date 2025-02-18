It is not easy days that the government of Argentine President Javier Milei is going through. After unleashing the scandal of cryptocurrencies disseminated by the Head of State – which produced a fall in the image of the politician and a collapse in the markets-, the … Interview granted by the president to clarify the controversy did not come out as planned. Just minutes after making known the economist’s explanation about his error that ended in fraud, a video published by the same TV channel showed that the advisor of the Casa Rosada interrupted the journalist to protect the Executive from possible problems in justice .

When the Argentine president decided to leave several days of silence to try to calm the waters, a new scandal shook the doors of the Casa Rosada. A video posted by TN, the same news channel to which Milei granted an interview, clearly show how the presidential advisor, Santiago Caputo, stopped the journalist to avoid a question that could complicate the head of state in court.

Far from defending his work, the TN journalist Jonatan Viale agreed to Caputo’s request and apologized for the question: «I understand. I realize. Can bring judicial quilombo». At the time the Milei advisor interrupted the interview, Viale clarified to the president. «My account is personal. Look what my account says, ”said the president, to which the journalist had replied:” You are the president. ” Next, Milei himself suggested to the presenter with which he asks to advance. “I asked about Libra again,” the head of state proposed.

In addition to this, in the recording the journalist acknowledged that the questions are not theirs, but were previously sent by different members of the President’s environment. Milei himself referred to “agreed questions.”

In just hours, the video circulated at such an accelerated pace that the Government had to go out to clarify the situation, given the strong criticisms received by the Casa Rosada, accused of trying to control the press. The presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, tried unsuccessfully to convince the means that the interview was not edited. “Santiago Caputo cuts the interview because he has the defect of excellence,” he justified.

Complaints against Milei

It should be remembered that at the beginning of this week, President Milei was denounced both in Argentina and in the United States for fraud after having disseminated the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency on social networks, whose value collapsed in a few hours.

The Argentine legislation prohibits the heads of state from promoting private companies with which they have had some link. For this reason, in his speech the president insists that the dissemination of the cryptocurrency that was later a fiasco was made on a personal level and not taking advantage of his presidential investiture.

In the interview granted to the TN television chain, it is precisely at that time, when the journalist reminds him of “Sos President”, that the president’s advisor decides to interrupt to request that this party is not disseminated, as happened in the version of The interview that could be seen on television.

Tensions with the press

Since he began his presidential mandate, Milei’s link with the local press has not been easy. In August of last year, the Clarín newspaper published a news in which he informed that, in just two weeks the president “attacked 45 journalists and media.”

Some of the insults paid by the Head of State to the press workers were “ensobiled”-because they accuse them of receiving envelopes with money-“pauteros” and “manipulative slender.” At the end of last year, journalists also referred to “microphone criminals.”

After knowing the interview of the presidential advisor in the interview released on Monday, Argentine Journalism forum (Fopea) issued a statement in which he warned that “restrictions attempt against the right to information.”

Regarding the role of the TN channel presenter, the text emphasized: «A professional journalist is not a spokesman for power or an activist of social networks without deontological frameworks. He has a commitment of truth and honesty with citizens ».