The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have projections of a decrease in Latin America and the Caribbean for the year 2023. In this edition of The Interview, we speak with William Maloney, chief economist of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, who affirms that “The decline in the region next year comes more than anything from very high interest rates in advanced countries, low commodity prices and slow growth in the G7 and China.”

