In this edition of La Interview we spoke with Catalina Gómez Ángel, our special envoy to Ukraine, who in this special program tells us all the details of her coverage in that nation in conflict. A war that has been lashing the population for 10 months, who have to live day by day in fear of various attacks and the arrival of a strong winter.

