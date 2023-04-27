





12:50 p.m. Paraguayan presidential candidate, Efraín Alegre, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

A few days before the presidential and legislative elections in Paraguay, the Atlas pollster gives a virtual technical tie between the lawyer Efraín Alegre (34.3%), leader of the Liberal Party, and the economist Santiago Peña (32.8%), candidate of the ruling Colorado Party. France 24 spoke with candidate Alegre, who is running for the third time in the presidential race supported by a center-left coalition with which he seeks to confront the hegemony of the Colorados.