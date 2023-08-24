Bernardo Arévalo spoke exclusively to France 24 just days after his election as president of Guatemala. Arévalo won after positioning himself with a strong anti-corruption message and criticizing the traditional political class, a historic victory in the Central American country. Faced with the accusations of the Prosecutor’s Office against his party for alleged irregularities, the Seed Movement, the president-elect responded that “this is not a legal case, but a political one.” However, the future head of state indicated that he trusts the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice.
