In this edition of La Entrevista we go to Chile to talk about a fact that marks a before and after in the fight for equality and rights. After the approval and enactment in 2021 of the same-sex marriage law, same-sex couples were finally able to marry on March 10. We spoke with Pabla Heuser and Consuelo Morales, the first women to marry in equality under Chilean law, as only heterosexuals could do before.

