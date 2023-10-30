In an interview with France 24 in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, asked Joe Biden’s government to “put pressure on Israel to stop this war.” The spokesperson also stated that the ongoing conflict is “an opportunity for us, for the Israelis, for the Europeans and the Americans” to reach a “two-state” solution in the Middle East.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh fears that the war in Gaza will spread not only to the West Bank but also to the entire region. “The danger is there, not only here in Palestine, but also in the region,” he assured France 24. For this reason, he added, Abbas calls for an immediate ceasefire to guarantee that humanitarian aid can be brought to the Palestinian enclave.

Abu Rudeineh also warned that the Palestinian Authority would not allow any “eviction or deportation of the Palestinian people from their land,” calling it “a red line.”

The spokesman called on the US government to “put pressure on Israel to stop this war,” noting that it will lead to “nothing.”

When asked if President Joe Biden’s administration had spoken to Abbas about the Palestinian Authority that ruled Gaza after the war, he responded that there have been no recent talks with the United States. He added that discussions should revolve around a “political horizon,” not only for Gaza, but also for the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

When asked whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that he did not consider Hamas a terrorist group, but rather a movement of “liberators” of Palestinian lands, Abu Rudeineh responded that “this is its policy.” “Our policy is that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole representative of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Abu Rudeineh denied growing discontent in Ramallah and the West Bank toward the Palestinian leaders there, stating that there was no violence in the streets. “Ramala is safer than Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” he said.

Finally, when asked if the Palestinian Authority was reluctant to condemn the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israeli soil, Abu Rudeineh asserted that the Palestinian Authority and Arab states condemned the killings of civilians on both sides. “No one accepts the murder of civilians,” he emphasized.