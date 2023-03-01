In this edition of The Interview our special envoy to Kiev, Catalina Gómez Ángel, spoke with the Spanish chef José Andrés Puerta, founder of the NGO ‘World Central Kitchen’, which has provided support to the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion began. The chef, who has long experience helping refugees in different parts of the world, told us about his experience serving a country at war, as well as the risks to global food security if the conflict continues.

