Hassoumi Massoudou, Niger’s head of diplomacy, in exile and close to President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in the coup on July 26, gave an exclusive interview to France 24 and RFI, from Nigeria, where he is after managed to leave their country after the Army took power by force. In The Interview we mainly address and analyze the consequences of the crisis of the African nation with a figure who knows closely the political context of the country.

According to the diplomat, the military coup occurred when the country was in a “serene climate.” Today he believes that President Bazoum is the victim of a “hostage-taking” and a “kidnapping”, but that the situation is “reversible”.

“Military intervention is on the ECOWAS agenda, but it can always be avoided because everything is negotiable with the military junta.”

The junta has faced international pressure to release and reinstate Niger’s president. Immediately after the coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the regime seven days to return it to power and threatened to use military force if that did not happen. But the deadline has already passed without any action.