





Ana María Archila, member of the board of directors of 'Millonarios Patrióticas', co-director of the 'Working Families Party' in New York and defender of human rights

In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with Ana María Archila, member of the board of directors of 'Millonarios Patriotas', co-director of the 'Working Families Party' in New York and defender of Human Rights. At the last World Economic Forum in Davos, 260 rich people from 17 countries around the world asked to be taxed more to save democracies. We talked about the proposal, but also about inheritances, billionaires who want to change planets, and inequality.