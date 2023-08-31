Marie-Amélie Le Fur, president of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, speaks on France 24 and RFI, one year before the opening ceremony of the first Paralympic Games hosted in France. The athlete herself takes stock of the organization and of the still immense challenges that remain to be faced, in particular accessibility to transport and accommodation. She is also pronounced at the sporting level when less than 2% of French sports clubs currently welcome para-athletes.

