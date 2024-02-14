





13:00 Raquel León de la Rosa, sinologist and director of the Chinese Policy Observatory, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

Since February 10, China and other countries in the region entered the year of the dragon. A festivity of the lunisolar calendar that is increasingly known in more countries around the world. In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with Raquel León de la Rosa, sinologist and director of the Observatory of Chinese Politics, who believes that Beijing uses this holiday within its soft power, in a geopolitical strategy in which they are investing more than 10,000 million of dollars each year.