In this broadcast of La Entrevista, we spoke with Tania Morales, lawyer and founder of the Transgender Childhood Association, about the obstacles that transgender adolescents must overcome in Mexico. Morales highlights that one of the most complex steps is obtaining an identity and then facing the educational apparatus. The mother of a transgender adolescent claims that “all trans people require a path to access their rights.” .

