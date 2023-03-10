From Panama City we spoke with oceanographer Sylvia Earle, one of the first female aquanauts who managed to go down to the depths of the ocean to explore the biodiversity that lives there. She is also the founder of ‘Misison Blue’, an organization dedicated to promoting care for the ocean. After years of exploration, she Sylvia assured that half of the coral reefs that existed have been destroyed, that the damage has been very fast and that forceful measures must be taken.

