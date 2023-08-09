





13:00 Leonardo Padron © Twitter / Leonardo_Padron

Leonardo Padrón, creator of the successful series ‘Pálpito’ for the Netflix platform, spoke with France 24. The career of the renowned Venezuelan writer, poet and screenwriter covers more than 20 titles of different literary genres. In The Interview, he reflected on the role of telenovelas in Latin America: “Latin Americans are eloquent with their feelings and are not afraid of emotionality, something that goes with the telenovela format.” He also rescued the use of identities.