In this edition of The Interview we talk with Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk oblast since 2019 and director of the Military Administration of this province of Ukraine, which is currently fighting one of the main battles in the midst of the war with Russia. In conversations with Catalina Gómez, the governor takes stock of the current state of the province and explains how it has resisted the advance of Russian troops, in addition to the difficult situation due to the war.

