In this edition of La Entrevista we spoke with the Colombian philosopher and philologist Sergio Jaramillo, who served as High Commissioner for Peace in Colombia between 2012 and 2016 and as National Security Advisor to President Juan Manuel Santos between 2010 and 2012. Jaramillo promotes the ‘#AguantaUcrania’ campaign, an initiative that seeks to raise the voice of Latin America against the war in Ukraine and in solidarity with the Ukrainians, almost a year after the Russian invasion began.

#Interview #Sergio #Jaramillo #Latin #America #voice #discussion #war #Ukraine