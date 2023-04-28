Paraguayans will attend this Sunday, April 30, the most uncertain presidential election in recent years to choose between the economist Santiago Peña, from the ruling Colorado Party, and the lawyer Efraín Alegre, at the head of a center-left coalition. France 24 spoke with the candidate Peña, a former economy minister and former member of the Central Bank board, who is facing the challenge of retaining power for the Colorado Party, which has governed almost uninterruptedly since the 1950s.

#Interview #Santiago #Peña #Paraguay #accelerate #process #modernization #State