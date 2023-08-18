The independent journalist Romain Mielcarek carried out an infiltrated investigation in the circles of various Russian spies who, deceived, believed they had recruited him as a source. This specialist in military affairs recounts his adventure in studies on France 24 and also comments on his latest book entitled ‘Les Moujiks, France in the clutches of Russian spies’.

