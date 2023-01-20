





11:23 The interview © France 24

From the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, France 24 spoke with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves. The president referred very optimistically about the future of the Costa Rican economy, assuring that the country “has been insistently trying to integrate more into the world.” The president also spoke about the situation of insecurity that the nation is going through, the rebound in tourism, the evolution of the local currency and his government policies, among other topics.