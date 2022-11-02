In an interview with France 24, the US special envoy to Iran announced “a series of new sanctions” against Iranian officials who are “directly involved” in the current deadly crackdown on protesters. Robert Malley spoke 40 days after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for improperly wearing the Islamic veil and whose tragic fate triggered a wave of anti-regime protests in Iran.

Asked about the stalled indirect talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Malley said they are “not on the agenda,” adding that “there has been no progress on the nuclear talks since September.”

The US special envoy to Iran also addressed the issue of Iranian-made drones that Russia is using in the war in Ukraine, sending a message to Iran saying, “Stop killing your people and stop transferring drones to Russia to kill Ukrainians.”