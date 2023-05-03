





Peruvian writer Rafael Dumett, in an interview with France 24 from the Bogota International Book Fair (FILBO).

We talked with the Peruvian writer Rafael Dumett, author of ‘The Inca’s Spy’, a novel that narrates the kidnapping and death of Atahualpa, the last sovereign of the Inca empire. In an interview with France 24, Dumett addresses the fascination and subsequent disappointment towards the Spanish; he explains that the anti-colonial revolts occurred in the same places where there are protests today; he does pedagogy about the dimension of the Inca empire and, above all, he makes an x-ray of who Atahualpa was.