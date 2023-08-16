





18:39 Ecuador’s former president (2007-2017), Rafael Correa, gives a press conference at the European Parliament in Brussels on October 9, 2019. © KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

The former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, spoke to France 24 about the recent wave of violence in his country. Regarding the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the former president said that his death “benefits the right more.” In addition, Correa stated that “the hatred and persecution of ‘correísmo’ destroyed the country’s institutionality, plunging it into violence and insecurity.” For the former president, drug trafficking infiltrated the Ecuadorian State.